My fellow G7 ambassadors and I are in Odesa with Turkey to reiterate the importance of the UN-brokered deal allowing food to be shipped out of Ukraine.



Russia must respect the deal. #FoodIsNotAWeapon



🇬🇧 🇺🇦 🇹🇷 🇺🇳 🇫🇷 🇮🇹 🇩🇪 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/B3jKISg44j