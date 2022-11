Литовці завершили збір коштів на три морські безпілотники для України

Lithuanians did it! We closed the fundraising and for $750 000 will buy 3 marine drones for Ukraine



And we named them proudly for peace - Peace Дец , Peace Да and Peace Дюк



russian Black sea fleet - be afraid. PEACE drones will come unnoticably. #PEACEДецподкралсянезаметно pic.twitter.com/2Mx9ys02cj