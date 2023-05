Україна виборола другу медаль на етапі Кубка світу з кульової стрільби

The second final of the day was 10m Air Pistol Women with the following results:



🥇KORAKAKI Anna 🇬🇷

🥈KOSTEVYCH Olena 🇺🇦

🥉SANGWAN Rhythm 🇮🇳



The fourth place was taken by KIM Bomi 🇰🇷#ISSF #WINNER #worldcup #paris2024 #olympic #olympics pic.twitter.com/KLRQYfjb0N