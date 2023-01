Забарний за крок від переходу до клубу Англійської прем'єр-ліги

BREAKING: Bournemouth have agreed a fee in excess of £20m with Dynamo Kiev for Ukraine international defender Illya Zabarnyi.



Zabarnyi is on his way to the UK to undergo a medical.



- talkSPORT sources understand



📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqLBz pic.twitter.com/c8EaDVf0K4