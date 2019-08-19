Депутат из партии Зеленского назвал журналистку "тупой овцой"
В Молдове застрелился близкий друг олигарха Плахотнюка
Полиция задержала в Николаеве мужчину, избившего на камеру ветерана АТО (обновлено)
Появилось видео бегства израильского наркоторговца от СБУ в "Борисполе"
Інструкція: як оформити спадщину
Всемирно известная дюгонь Мириам умерла от пластиковых отходов
Сара Нетаньяху устроила скандал в самолете по пути в Киев
В "Буковеле" двое людей упали на землю во время роупджампинга из-за обрыва троса
В Молдове нашли пенсионера, получающего пенсию в 11,5 тысячи евро
Во время матча чемпионата Румынии к пострадавшему футболисту выехала "скорая", но потом водитель куда-то исчез

Операция по эвакуации продолжалась 6 минут.

Фото: скриншот
Курьезный и необъяснимый эпизод произошел в матче третьего тура Второй румынской лиги между "Конкордией" и "Фарулом" (2:1).

На 89-й минуте поединка полузащитник хозяев Йонуц Паун получил тяжелую травму, и на поле выехала машина скорой помощи.

После оказания необходимых процедур врачи погрузили пострадавшего в машину, но… водителя на месте не оказалось.

После 6-минутного ожидания водителя, тот еще не сразу уехал, а стал скрупулезно заполнять бумаги прямо в кабине автомобиля.

