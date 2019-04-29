На крыше товарняка в Харьковской области насмерть ударило током 17-летнего парня
Ломаченко начал сотрудничество с известным брендом часов

Украинский чемпион заключил контракт с Christophe Claret.

Ломаченко начал сотрудничество с известным брендом часов
Василий Ломаченко
Фото: facebook.com/VasylLomachenko

Чемпион мира в легком весе по версиям WBA и WBO Василий Ломаченко подписал контракт с Christophe Claret и теперь он будет сотрудничать с известным брендом часов.

Контракт предполагает создание новой модели наручных часов класса Lux, объединяющей силу и мощь украинского чемпиона и традиции компании.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Christophe Claret is pleased to announce its collaboration with @lomachenkovasiliy ; winner of 1 Europe championship title 🥇, 2 Olympic gold medals 🥇🥇 and 3 World championship titles 🥇🥇🥇. #vasyllomachenko aka the Picasso of boxing successfully defended his WBA and WBO lightweight belts by beating Englishman A. Crolla. That same day, #christopheclaret met Vasyl Lomachenko in Los Angeles through @saidtaghmaoui, a famous Franco-American actor who made his breakout in the film La Haine in 1996 and has been the Christophe Claret brand Ambassador since January 2019. The encounter gave rise to a collaboration between the watchmaker and the #boxer that is soon to result in a timepiece combining their shared passions.

Публикация от Christophe Claret (@christopheclaretofficial)

Ранее Ломаченко стал лицом известного бренда одежды и аксессуаров Billionaire. Украинец вышел на бой с Энтони Кроллой в эффектном халате в цветах украинского флага и с надписью модного бренда.

Василий Ломаченко
Фото: Top Rank
Василий Ломаченко

Кроме того, в декабре прошлого года двукратный олимпийский чемпион Пекина-2008 и Лондона-2012 представил собственный бренд товаров для фитнеса и спорта.

В середине апреля Ломаченко в Лос-Анджелесе защитил титулы чемпиона мира, нокаутировав британца Кроллу в четвертом раунде.

