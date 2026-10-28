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ГоловнаСвіт

У Єгипті суд закрив незалежний новинний вебсайт Mada Masr

Ліну Аталлу, одну з найвідоміших журналісток Єгипту, після оголошення вироку затримали на кілька годин і відпустили після сплати штрафу.

У Єгипті суд закрив незалежний новинний вебсайт Mada Masr
Ліна Аталла
Фото: EPA/UPG

Суд у Єгипті постановив закрити незалежний новинний вебсайт Mada Masr, визнавши його головну редакторку Ліну Аталлу винною в здійсненні діяльності без ліцензії.

Про це повідомляє DW.

Аталла, одна з найвідоміших журналісток Єгипту, після оголошення вироку була затримана на кілька годин, згодом її звільнили після сплати штрафу.

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Суд призначив штраф у розмірі 3 мільйонів єгипетських фунтів – близько 48 112 євро. Це максимально можливе покарання за таке правопорушення. Також суд постановив припинити роботу вебсайту та конфіскувати його обладнання.

Видання Mada Masr, засноване у 2013 році, – одне з небагатьох незалежних новинних ресурсів, що залишилися в Єгипті. Воно відоме своїми розслідуваннями корупції, порушень прав людини, а також впливової ролі військових у країні.

Адвокати Аттали повідомили, що під час судового засідання в Каїрі, яке відбулося у вівторок, суд відхилив їхні клопотання про ознайомлення з матеріалами справи та подання додаткових доказів.

За словами Хоссама Бахгата, керівника Єгипетської ініціативи за особисті права (EIPR), який був присутній на засіданні, суддя призначив нового адвоката для представництва інтересів Аттали – попри заперечення її команди захисту, що складалася з восьми осіб. “Ще більш шокуючим стало те, що суддя почав диктувати клопотання від імені цього адвоката, який не промовив жодного слова, і вніс їх до офіційного протоколу”, – повідомив Бахгат інформаційному агентству AFP.

Під час процедури звільнення Аттала також дізналася, що у 2024 році в межах окремої справи її заочно засудили до одного року ув’язнення та штрафу в розмірі 20 000 єгипетських фунтів.

Цей вирок був винесений за звинуваченнями в поширенні неправдивих новин і керуванні вебсайтом без відповідної ліцензії. Її адвокати оскаржили це рішення. Новий розгляд справи призначено на 11 листопада.

Влада блокує доступ до Mada Masr з 2017 року

Видання Mada Masr роками веде судові тяжби з єгипетською владою, яка з 2017 року блокує доступ до його вебсайту на території країни.

За словами представників видання, вони вперше подали заявку на отримання ліцензії у 2018 році, проте відповіді не отримали. Про те, що заявку було відхилено, вони дізналися лише тоді, коли прокурори згадали про це в ході іншого судового процесу у 2022 році.

Mada Masr оскаржило це рішення. Остання подана виданням заявка залишається без відповіді ще з 2023 року.

За останні шість років проти видання та його журналістів було порушено шість справ, проте судовий процес, що відбувся у вівторок, став першим у своєму роді.

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