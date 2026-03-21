Медики надають допомогу приблизно 30 людям із травмами різного ступеня після ракетного удару Ірану по Араду. Про це повідомляє Times of Israel.
Служба Magen David Adom повідомляє, що балістична ракета влучила в місто Арад, пошкодивши кілька будівель.
Відео, опубліковане в соцмережах, імовірно показує момент удару ракети по місту.
Footage purportedly shows the moment an Iranian ballistic missile struck the southern city of Arad a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/PUZ0WdxY1k— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 21, 2026
Injuries are reported and damage was caused to several buildings in the southern city of Arad following Iran's latest ballistic missile attack. pic.twitter.com/TszuTJdlAc— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 21, 2026