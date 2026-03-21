Командувач СБС «Мадяр» виступив проти фізичного тиску на військових та ухилення від закону
Командувач СБС «Мадяр» виступив проти фізичного тиску на військових та ухилення від закону
Леся Карнаух: «Під сплату ПДВ підпадають ≈250 тисяч ФОПів. Прогнозовані надходження до бюджету — до 20 млрд грн на рік»
Леся Карнаух: «Під сплату ПДВ підпадають ≈250 тисяч ФОПів. Прогнозовані надходження до бюджету — до 20 млрд грн на рік»
Спецпризначенці ГУР уразили два військові кораблі росіян
Спецпризначенці ГУР уразили два військові кораблі росіян
Угорщина будує новий трубопровід для нафтопродуктів зі Словаччиною
Угорщина будує новий трубопровід для нафтопродуктів зі Словаччиною
Віталій Манський: “Обходити дражливі теми про війну в документальному кіно - не найкраще рішення”
Віталій Манський: “Обходити дражливі теми про війну в документальному кіно - не найкраще рішення”
МВФ занепокоєний, чи буде здатна Україна отримати $8,1 млрд допомоги на тлі затягування Радою прийняття необхідних рішень
МВФ занепокоєний, чи буде здатна Україна отримати $8,1 млрд допомоги на тлі затягування Радою прийняття необхідних рішень
Омбудсман відреагував на образливі вислови депутатки з Дніпропетровщини про хворих дітей
Омбудсман відреагував на образливі вислови депутатки з Дніпропетровщини про хворих дітей
Укрзалізниця призупинила пряме сполучення між Києвом та Харковом поїздом "Інтерсіті"
Укрзалізниця призупинила пряме сполучення між Києвом та Харковом поїздом "Інтерсіті"
Зеленський про пропозицію Drone Deal: США були зацікавлені, але угоду ми з Трампом не підписали. Не знаю, чому
Зеленський про пропозицію Drone Deal: США були зацікавлені, але угоду ми з Трампом не підписали. Не знаю, чому
ГоловнаСвіт

Іран атакував ракетами місто Арад на півдні Ізраїлю, поранено близько 30 осіб

Пошкоджено кілька будівель.

Іран атакував ракетами місто Арад на півдні Ізраїлю, поранено близько 30 осіб
Іран атакував ракетами місто Арад, 21 березня 2026
Фото: x.com/manniefabian

Медики надають допомогу приблизно 30 людям із травмами різного ступеня після ракетного удару Ірану по Араду. Про це повідомляє Times of Israel

Служба Magen David Adom повідомляє, що балістична ракета влучила в місто Арад, пошкодивши кілька будівель.

Відео, опубліковане в соцмережах, імовірно показує момент удару ракети по місту.

﻿
Читайте також
Про використання cookies
Продовжуючи переглядати LB.ua ви підтверджуєте, що ознайомилися з Правилами користування сайтом та погоджуєтеся на використання файлів cookies
Про файли cookies