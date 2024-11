У Нігерії повідомили про смерть командувача армії

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE



Announcement of the Passing of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, regrets to announce the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army… pic.twitter.com/3ay7Hxx9Zv