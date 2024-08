Лідери Литви, Латвії та Естонії привітали Україну з Днем незалежності

#Ukraine has shown immense bravery in their fight against evil. The civilized world stands with 🇺🇦 - on the right side. We have no doubt 🇺🇦 will force the aggressor to make peace. Warmest wishes to President @ZelenskyyUa & 🇺🇦 on Independence Day! Україно, ми з тобою #СлаваУкраїні pic.twitter.com/O5RTOa6UIE