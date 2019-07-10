Лидер "Нацкорпуса" поставил Зеленскому ультиматум из-за телемоста с РФ
У Зеленского решили пересмотреть мораторий на экспорт леса из-за его неэффективности
Зеленский предложил упростить выплату пенсий пенсионерам с ОРДЛО
Специальности, которые базируются на знании программирования и ИКТ, создают наибольшую занятость, - эксперт
Премьер без галстука
Сергей Рахманин: "Я бы все равно ушел из журналистики. Даже если и не в политику"
Зеленский прогнал секретаря горсовета Борисполя с официальной встречи
Досрочный парламент
Гройсман назвал Порошенко автором скандала с недопуском вице-премьера по вопросам евроинтеграции на саммит Украина-ЕС
ГлавнаяСпорт

Обложка модного журнала вышла с откровенным фото Серены Уильямс

Накануне полуфинала Уимблдона.

Американка Серена Уильямс снялась в фотосессии для издания Harper's BAZAAR. На одном из снимков теннисистка позирует в откровенном виде и под необычным ракурсом.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld

Публикация от Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

Напомним, что американка вышла в полуфинал Уимблдона, где сразится с чешкой Барборой Стрыцевой.

