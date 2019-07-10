Американка Серена Уильямс снялась в фотосессии для издания Harper's BAZAAR. На одном из снимков теннисистка позирует в откровенном виде и под необычным ракурсом.
“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld
Напомним, что американка вышла в полуфинал Уимблдона, где сразится с чешкой Барборой Стрыцевой.