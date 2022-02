After consultations in Poland w/@AndrzejDuda 🇵🇱 last night, this morning we arrived together in Kyiv to show solidarity with our friend @ZelenskyyUa.



Dear Ukrainians 🇺🇦, Lithuania 🇱🇹 stands together with you. Your struggle is our struggle. Разом до перемоги!#WeStandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/CFFmoMO8L8