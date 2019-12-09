Событие года - матч-реванш Джошуа-Руис стал разочарованием года
Полиция подсчитала число участников вече на Майдане
Филарета отправили на пенсию, с почестями и полным пансионом
Встреча лидеров "нормандской четверки" (обновляется)
Нормандский тупик и украинское будущее
​На Владимирском спуске в центре Киева автомобиль вынесло на встречку, погибла женщина
На пешеходном переходе в Киеве автомобиль задом насмерть сбил женщину
На Майдане прошло вече "Красные линии" (добавлены фото)
Под Офисом президента в Киеве началась акция "Варта на Банковой"
Активистки Femen разделись возле Елисейского дворца

Девушек скрутили и увели.

Активистки движения Femen разделись возле Елисейского дворца, где через несколько часов состоится саммит "нормандской четверки".

Как сообщает ZDF, девушек, кричавших Stop Putin's war, быстро скрутили и увели.

