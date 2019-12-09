Активистки движения Femen разделись возле Елисейского дворца, где через несколько часов состоится саммит "нормандской четверки".
Как сообщает ZDF, девушек, кричавших Stop Putin's war, быстро скрутили и увели.
#Femen protestieren kurz vor #Putin s Ankunft am #Elysee zum Ukraine-Gipfel, zu dem auch #Merkel kommt. pic.twitter.com/riP14OLJ1T— ZDF Paris (@ZDFparis) December 9, 2019
Ahead of Normandy talks outside @Elysee, #Femen protesters denounce @KremlinRussia, shouting “Stop Putin’s war” This young woman was promptly tackled to ground by this quick-footed officer @POLITICOEurope pic.twitter.com/M2P2IbP6Au— David M. Herszenhorn (@herszenhorn) December 9, 2019
Brisk start for the Ukraine - Russia summit with some topless protestors outside the Elysee. pic.twitter.com/xyh98WBphI— Jonah Fisher (@JonahFisherBBC) December 9, 2019