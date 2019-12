"Бавария" повторила рекорд Лиги Чемпионов

Only seven times has a team won all six of their #UCL group games:



🇮🇹 AC Milan (1992-93)

🇫🇷 PSG (1994-95)

🇷🇺 Spartak Moscow (1995-96)

🇪🇸 Barcelona (2002-03)

🇪🇸 Real Madrid (2011-12)

🇪🇸 Real Madrid (2014-15)

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich (2019-20)



The first ever German club to do so. https://t.co/KzLCYPgmXy