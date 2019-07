Medvedev declines umpire handshake, takes 1 last swipe at the lawn that scuppered his hopes, coaxes a look of half-shock half-schadenfreude from a female spectator, & is escorted by Wimbledon's JasonBourne to make sure he doesn't decimate the hallway. MeddyBear.



