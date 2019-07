Футболист сборной Бразилии стал абсолютным рекордсменом по завоеванным трофеям

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

@DaniAlvesD2 is the first player in history to win 40 trophies.#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/XJWM3Tuk6E