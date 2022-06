#Ramstein 3 Results

🇬🇪🇲🇩🇪🇨 joined the club;

more arms to be supplied by 🇺🇲 (155 mm guns, HIMARS, Harpoons and more);

helicopters from 🇸🇰;

artillery from 🇨🇦🇵🇱🇳🇱;

MLRS from 🇩🇪;

... and something more .

Thank to all.#UAarmy is ready to use its new tools against evil forces.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/3H94tJqvQe