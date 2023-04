Українець став найвіковішим професійним футболістом в історії

🇵🇹 This weekend, Kazu Miura debuted for Portuguese 2nd-tier team Oliveirense aged 56 years & 56 days!



But he is not the oldest player to play professionally in Europe this season: Mykola Lykhovydov played for 3rd-tier Ukrainian side Real Pharma aged 57y & 85d this month. pic.twitter.com/mc78Syqnvb