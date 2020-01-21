После столкновения у Китчинг случилось глубокое рассечение лба, которое медиками пришлось зашивать.
Сейчас состояние Китчинг стабильное и ее здоровью ничего не угрожает.
So this happened in training on Tuesday hence why I’m not with the girls for today’s game...this has got to be the worst injury I’ve ever had as a goalkeeper but after a lot of swelling and pain (and looking like a cabbage patch doll) I can finally say I’m feeling a lot better and ready to get back out there with my girlies! I’m supporting them every minute from home ❤️ @liverpoolfcw See ya back on the pitch soon - love from Fran aka HP ⚡️(For now) BRB ✌🏼😘
Сообщается, что вскоре она вернется к тренировкам с командой.