Казус Филарета. Ч.2
Казус Филарета. Ч.2
Минюст назвал самые популярные и редкие имена новорожденных киевлян в 2019 году
Минюст назвал самые популярные и редкие имена новорожденных киевлян в 2019 году
Министр образования Новосад посетовала, что на 36 тыс. гривен не сможет содержать ребенка, которого у нее пока нет
Министр образования Новосад посетовала, что на 36 тыс. гривен не сможет содержать ребенка, которого у нее пока нет
Нефтяная война между Путиным и Лукашенко. Как Москва мстит Минску
Нефтяная война между Путиным и Лукашенко. Как Москва мстит Минску
В Херсоне проходят обыски по делу Гандзюк и спецоперация по устранению преступной группировки (обновлено)
В Херсоне проходят обыски по делу Гандзюк и спецоперация по устранению преступной группировки (обновлено)
Экс-нардепа Микитася сняли с рейса в Великобританию (Обновлено)
Экс-нардепа Микитася сняли с рейса в Великобританию (Обновлено)
Протесты в Иране из-за Boeing и ложь аятоллы Хаменеи
Протесты в Иране из-за Boeing и ложь аятоллы Хаменеи
ВОЗ созывает экстренное заседание из-за нового вируса в Китае
ВОЗ созывает экстренное заседание из-за нового вируса в Китае
Застройщик метро на Виноградарь положил на депозит миллиард, выделенный на строительство
Застройщик метро на Виноградарь положил на депозит миллиард, выделенный на строительство
ГлавнаяСпорт

Вратарь женской команды "Ливерпуля" получила жуткую травму головы

В футбол играют не только настоящие мужчины.

Фрэнсис Китчинг
Фото: Instagram
Фрэнсис Китчинг
Вратарь женской команды "Ливерпуля" Фрэнсис Китчинг получила жуткую травму головы во время одной из тренировок.

После столкновения у Китчинг случилось глубокое рассечение лба, которое медиками пришлось зашивать.

Сейчас состояние Китчинг стабильное и ее здоровью ничего не угрожает. 

Сообщается, что вскоре она вернется к тренировкам с командой.

Читайте главные новости LB.ua в социальных сетях Facebook и Twitter
Темы: ,
Новости по теме:

Читайте также