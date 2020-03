Определились первые два четвертьфиналиста Лиги Чемпионов

5 - Josip Iličić is only the third player to score 5+ goals over two legs of a Champions League knockout tie, after Lionel Messi for Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen in 2011-12 (6) and Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in 2016-17 (5). Influential. pic.twitter.com/a6bcZtgVSO